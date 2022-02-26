Abandoning fasting, prayers for sex is not a sin – Pastor Daniel Y. Donkor

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Renowned marriage counselor, motivational speaker, and philanthropist, Reverend D.Y Donkor has revealed that it is not a sin to abandon planned fasting and prayers to have sex with your partner.



He warned that any husband or wife who denies the partner sex is rather committing one of the greatest sins and that the supposed fasting and prayers should not be an impediment.



Speaking on Accra-based Okay Fm, he argued that those seeing sex as a sin for which reason they prefer to be done before satisfying their partners are rather committing the greatest sin on earth.



“There is no greater sin on earth than denying your partner sex,” Head Pastor of the Royal Believers Ministry responded to a question by Broadcast Journalist, Abeiku Santana as to whether it is right for someone to have sex when he or she is fasting.



Meanwhile, Muslims especially the unmarried ones have been admonished to shelve their unbridled sexual desires each time they go through a 30-day fast in the season of Ramadan.



They have rather been urged to exhibit generosity and charity to the less privileged in society as they seek the face of Allah for forgiveness within the period of fasting rather than live lustful lifestyles.



Usman Seidu, Deputy Secretary from the Office of the National Chief Imam, however, observed that only legally married couples are allowed to have sex but indicated that that could be done after both have broken their fast.



“Fasting is a way of glorifying God and therefore it’s important to see everything as holy and abstain from sinful acts. Fasting is compulsory for every Muslim because we fast by choice and not by chance. At this time, we need to do things extra.



“Having sex with your wife when you break your fast is allowed but one can’t have sex during the fast, especially to a married couple. If you are fasting, you cannot make love,” he warned.