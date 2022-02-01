Abandon archaic traditions, they are a burden - Evangelist

Tabloid News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

Evangelist Samuel Marfo AKA Misty Coke has stated that Ghanaians must forgo the archaic cultures and traditions because they are a burden.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Evangelist Samuel indicated that Ghanaians must do away with traditions because the country is evolving, and they need to grow too.



“As you grow, you must do away with traditions because the Bible said you are using the traditions of your fathers to destroy the word of God. The word of God is there to give you liberty, but we have chosen the old ways of doing things. That is our problem,” he said.



Moreover, Misty added that everything becomes old and “tradition is no exception. If you wear a shirt, and it serves its purpose, you let off of it. You need a new life, but if you continue with it, it becomes a burden for you. If your mother planted plantain in front of her house, you should not do the

same because you learned about ornamental plants and their purpose. Our traditions are overshadowing the education,” Misty told the host, DJ Nyaami.



Misty also appealed to the government to ban sachet water in Ghana. He believes that it will go a long way in keeping our environment clean.



