AY Poyoo leaves Blackson and bisexual girlfriend laughing at his performance

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

AY Poyoo back on the internet after a break



Michael Blackson affirms his fiancee likes women



Michael Blackson’s fiancee approves of the actor sleeping with other women



Young Ghanaian rapper and internet sensation, AY Poyoo, has performed his underrated songs for Micheal Blackson and his fiancee, Rada Darling, at the actor's home in Ghana.



In a video that was shared on Instagram by blogger, Akua Asaa Blogs, the artiste was spotted standing by a pool while the American actor and his wife to be shared a hearty laugh listening to the lyrics spewed by the ‘King of GOATS’.



His performance wouldn't be complete without his signature dog chain and this time he accompanied it with a pair of clean jeans and white sparkly pair of sneakers.



A little over two months ago before Michael visited Ghana, he revealed that he has side chicks aside from his fiancée, Rada Darling.



On the back of that, Blackson has said his wife to be mentioned to him that she loved seeing him make love with other women.



“My girl is a freak, Rada is a freak... earlier in the relationship, she enjoyed watching me sleep with women,” he said.



Micheal and his fiancee had granted an interview where she confirmed that she has given her man the liberty to have side chicks once a month after he divulged he has always had side chicks in all his relationships.



During a live discussion on relationships which has since gone viral on social media, she admitted that having sex with the same person for more than a year gets boring, so she and Michael spice up their relationship by having other people come into their lives.





ADA/BB