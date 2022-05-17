AMVCA8: 12 of our favourite fancy looks from the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards red carpet

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: braperucci.africa

The 8th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards is underway in Lagos, Nigeria the city where you move or get moved. The venue for the continental awards is Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island. The show airs live at 4 pm WAT across DSTV and GoTV on all Africa Magic channels and the glamour comes along with it.



The red carpet is already busy with looks and serves. We’re keen on what the movie stars, fashion icons, and cinema movers and shakers have for us this time around. And thus far we have not been underwhelmed.



The choice is yours where AMVCA is concerned and there’s so much to choose from.



Here are 12 of our favourite and fancy looks from AMVCA8.





Nana Akua Addo



Giving us Memoirs of a Geisha with mocha on top.





Sika Osei

It’s busy and glamorous with a bough in the back! Take you for the gift, Sika.





Sir Uti Nwachukwu



The outfit, the locks, the pose. Ladies. Gents. Your Sir has spoken.





Toke Makinwa

Her caption said it's a teaser. With all that shimmering embroidery? We’re more than teased. We’re hot and bothered for more slaying.





Idia Aisien



Clearly, this queen was born in purple.





Denola Grey



Matador Grey is what. Peep the accessories on his fingers. Just the touch it needed.





Akin Faminu



It’s different. Different is necessary. Different is good.





Juliet Ibrahim



Miss Ibrahim running a train on the red carpet for the girls that get it.





Meg Otanwa



Clearly, black don’t crack.





Efa Iwara



It’s stately and fancy. What’s not to like?





Stan Nze



Stan stunning us with Cultural Glam.





Ifu Ennada



Oh, my Goth! Ifu owned!