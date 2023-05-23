AMVCA 2023: Check out photos of Haillie Sumney’s stunning and elegant look

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) is not one for basic appearances especially when the whole continent has its eyes on you a lot goes into it.



Beyond the awards, and the celebration of African films, one of our favourite parts is the many thought-out and well-planned activities; there’s never a dull moment.



The 3 days long event kicked off with a series of pre-show activities, leading to the main night that came off on Saturday, May 20, 2023.



On the red carpet, celebrities had to bring their A-game to the table because there was no room for recovery.



Although the event was dominated by Nigerian celebrities, Ghanaians were not left out.



Among many other Ghanaian celebrities, we spotted Canadian-born Ghanaian actress, Haillie Sumney on the red carpet of the event who was a nominee for the movie Co- Habits which airs on Dstv /Gotv every Thursdays at 8:30pm .



While this was her first time appearing at the AMVCA as an actress and a nominee, Haillie made sure she left a mark.



Of course, Haillie is one of Ghana's highly profiled actresses. Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.



She is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.



The fashion icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.



At the 9th edition of the AMVCA, Haillie Sumney appeared in a body-flattering black and nude outfit that was so pretty.



The corset dress, inspired by the “Gibson Girl” look, had a futuristic edge on the shoulder which made her stand out from the ordinary one off Exclusive Sequins Fabric from #TheTailorsSequence , A SEQUINS COLLECTION by @elikemkumordzie and @elikemkumordzie_theTailor



Haillie Sumney graciously complimented her ravishing look which she was styled by Big Brother Africa icon Elikem Kumordzie the Tailor with subtle yet mesmerizing makeup and held her hair back with much simplicity as she photographed stunningly as seen on her Instagram page.



The outfit has already garnered massive attention on social media and is already causing tongues to wag as fans and netizens gush over her ethereal look.



