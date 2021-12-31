AJ Quansah talks unity in the Western region gospel industry

Entertainment of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Takoradi based award-winning soulful gospel songstress AJ Quansah has disclosed how united gospel artistes in the Western Region are.



Speaking in an interview, AJ affectionately called, cited instances and moments which she strongly believes make the holders of the flag as united as anyone could think.



She also disclosed how unity is essential for the growth of the gospel genre and the industry as a whole.



“They are, for those I have seen, when I see SK, Sikaba, Yvonne Mends, Lady Joy. There’s never a time Kojo Quarm would be singing, and then Lady Joy would be seated. I don’t see that. Sikaba would be singing, and you know they’re coordinating one way or the order. So I see the unity there,” she said.



The young singer also spoke about how instrumental her management team have been since she burst onto the scene. She chalked 3 nominations at the first-ever Western Gospel Awards, where she won Female Vocalist of the year after just 9 months in the industry.



AJ Quansah is currently promoting her new single titled, ‘It’s You.”