AG’s decision to revoke GHAMRO’s license was based on misinformation and a recipe for chaos – Diana Hopeson

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A board member of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Diana Hopeson, has stated that the Attorney General’s decision to revoke the organization’s license was based only on misinformation.



Speaking exclusively to Daniel Dadson on Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow radio 92.4fm in the UK via phone interview, the AG was misinformed, which led to the current predicament.



According to her, the decision to revoke their license is not based on law or logic.



The musician stated that they have responded to the AG’s letter regarding the revocation of their license and have also submitted it to their lawyers.



Madam Hopeson explained that GHAMRO had fulfilled and met all of the standards for which their operating license should have been renewed, but when they were ready to apply for the license, they were asked to meet some arbitrary restrictions.



The former MUSIGA President emphasized that the AG is under no legal responsibility to revoke its license.



According to her, they had met all of the conditions, therefore it appears weird that this occurred.



“We responded to the issue and are optimistic that the license will be renewed.” The license was last renewed in June 2017, and we submitted the renewal required in 2022. We were warned, however, that the renewal would be contingent on conditions such as the creation of a new constitution and the withdrawal of all court cases. However, it is not the organization that is taking people to court. Some members are the ones who have taken GHAMRO to court, thus it would be inappropriate for the AG to do so.”



She informed the host that owing to their current circumstances, they would be unable to distribute royalties to the appropriate owners in June.



She went on to say that just because the license was revoked does not mean that anyone can now use copyrighted works without paying for them.



She stated that the law requires individuals to pay before they play and that people should not use this issue to break the law and not pay for the job they have done.



When asked if there is a deadline for the concerns to be handled, she stated that the license would be addressed and that if it is not done, musicians and other individuals would have to go for their royalties themselves, which would cause havoc in the system.



She stressed “I believe the AG was misinformed, and I am hopeful that the right thing is done and our license is renewed; otherwise, there would be mayhem’, she stressed.



We want the problem resolved so that GHAMRO can continue to have us collect and deliver their royalties.”