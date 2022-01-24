AFCON 2021: Welcome back home - John Dumelo teases Nigerians

Entertainment of Monday, 24 January 2022

Nigeria kicked out of AFCON 2021



John Dumelo makes mockery of Super Eagles



Ghana to battle Nigeria in 2022 World Cup play-off



Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has mocked Nigerians following their exit at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).



On Sunday, January 23, the Super Eagles, undoubtedly one of the best national teams at the AFCON were eliminated from the tournament despite their high hopes of lifting the trophy.



It was a heartbreaking night for Nigerians worldwide as Tunisia beat them by a lone goal after going undefeated in their group stage.



"You think winning all your group games means you will lift the cup? Welcome back home. But what has Desmond Elliot got to do with all this?" John tweeted.



It would be recalled that a section of Nigerians on Twitter trolled Ghanaians when the Black Stars were kicked out of the competition in the group stages by Comoros who made their first appearance in the tournament this year.



Meanwhile, Ghana will be coming against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup play-off in March. The winner of this crucial game will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



