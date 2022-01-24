AFCON 2021: I blame Ghana for Nigeria's AFCON exit - DKB teases

Entertainment of Monday, 24 January 2022

Ghana to battle Nigeria in 2022 World Cup play-off



Comedian DKB has taken to his official Facebook page to taunt Nigeria after the country was kicked out at the knockout stage in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.



According to the comedian, Ghana possibly infected their West African brothers with their 'bad luck.'



On Sunday, January 23, the Super Eagles, undoubtedly one of the best national teams at the AFCON were eliminated from the tournament by the Tunisian side.



DKB just like many other football lovers did not see it coming as the Super Eagles of Nigeria were tipped to lift this year's AFCON after going unbeaten in their group stage.



Speaking in a video shared on his socials, Comedian DKB noted that Nigerians will be pained by the outcome of Sunday's game.



"Tunisia scored Nigerian one-nil. For real they've finished the match, was it a friendly match or training? For real, Nigeria is going home, compound house or boarding house? So now who do I blame? Oh Nigerian, one-nil. CAF must change the rules, if you are a country that has won so many matches, if you get three corners, they should make it count as a goal," he stated.



DKB in what seemed like a mockery asserted that just like the Black Stars, the Super Eagles were beaten by a lone goal in their final match and also witnessed one of the top players getting a red card.







"I blame Ghana, they used bad luck to disturb Nigeria. It is Ghana, I blame them for Nigeria's loss. How can Nigeria lose one-nil to Tunisia? Comoros led Ghana by one goal, same as Tunisia who led Nigeria by one goal. Iwobi who is related to an African football legend also had a red card just like Dede Ayew who is related to an African football legend," DKB added.



Meanwhile, Ghana will be coming against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup play-off in March.



The winner of this crucial game will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.





