ABN’s DJ Slim wins Radio DJ of the Year at RTP Awards

Entertainment of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A business manager and host of Angel Broadcasting Network’s (ABN) Radio One ‘drive time’ show dubbed ‘Formula One’, has been adjudged the Best Radio Disc Jockey (DJ) in the country.



At the just ended Radio and Television Programs (RTP) Awards which was held in Accra last weekend, Kwaku Slim known as DJ Slim emerged victorious from a competitive list of DJs across the country.



He came up against the likes of DJ Black, DJ Kaxtro, DJ Aroma, DJ Faculty, DJ Young Boy, DJ Phletch, and DJ Jaydee, all prestigious names in the Ghanaian radio and disc jockey industry.



In accepting his prize at the event, DJ Slim expressed gratitude to the management and staff of ABN for affording him the opportunity.



“I wish to say a special thank you to my CEO, Mr. Samuel Kofi Acheampong. It is under your leadership that you’ve given us the space to operate and be creative. God bless you and grant you the wisdom to do what you do in excellence.



“To my colleagues and staff at ABN Radio One, this is for you and to say there’s no limit to what we can achieve as a team, and for the record, I’ve always been the best DJ in this country,” he remarked amid cheers of laughter and applauds.



‘The radio god’ as he prefers to call himself recently celebrated his fifteenth anniversary in the radio industry and has become a powerhouse in the Ghanaian Creative Arts space, training and shaping talents in both the music and radio business.



This is the second time in a row a staff of ABN has been adjudged the Radio DJ of the Year in the country.