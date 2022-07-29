AB Crentsil’s one-week observation to be held on August 22

Entertainment of Friday, 29 July 2022

The family of the late veteran actor, AB Crentsil, have released the date for the artiste’s one-week observation sixteen days after his death.



According to a myjoyonline.com report, the one-week observation has been set for August 22, 2022, at the Bethel Methodist Society, Community 8 in Tema.



AB Crentsil died on July 13, 2022, at the Bank Hospital, Accra.



After his death was announced, a delegation from the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) visited the family of the late Highlife legend to sympathize with them.



Among some veteran artistes who visited the family were, highlife artiste, Pat Thomas, Naa Amanua of Wulomei fame, Asabea Cropper, who played with AB Crentsil in the Tema-based Sweet Talks Band; and Director of Communications and Special Projects, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey.



However, the death of the celebrated singer was confirmed by sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah, better known as Fredyma, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in a Facebook post.



"FAREWELL AB CRENSTIL. The original composer and singer of the famous and controversial songs, 'Moses and Atia', AB Crenstil, has died!



“He had a stint with a lot of bands before joining the Sweet Talks Band with Smart Nkansah and then his own band, Ahenfo. His hit songs, 'Juliana and Obi ba wiase', cannot be forgotten," the post read.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Fredyma intimated that the veteran singer had been sick for some time now.



