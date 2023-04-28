A woman promised to buy a Mercedes Benz for me if we should date - Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, has disclosed an instance where he was met with a tempting offer from a girl who was once interested in him.



In a viral video, ‘The Rockstar’ recounted that the said lady, promised him ‘paradise’, but on the condition that he would accept an offer to date her.



"Some girl promised me to buy me a Mercedes Benz if I allowed her into my life. She is trying to offer me money, flashy things which I have a couple of them. Do you get it?" he revealed.



Interestingly, this is not the first time Kuami Eugene has been offered a car as either a gift or as a form of reward.



In 2021, the highlife singer who doubles as the brand ambassador for Adonko Next Level energy drink, was given a new 2020 Range Rover Velar by the founder of Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kweku Oteng.



The vehicle was handed over to him as a reward for his great contributions to the success of the product on the market.



Adonko Next Level energy drink is a product by Adonko Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Angel Group of Companies.





ADA/EB