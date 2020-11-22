Entertainment of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: My News GH

'A vote for Akufo-Addo will make the creative arts lucrative' – Samini tells colleauges

Dancehall artiste, Samini

Dancehall artiste, Samini, has urged his colleagues in the creative arts industry to vote for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to make the sector a lucrative one.



According to him, the NPP intends to strengthen the creative arts industry by putting in place policies that will be of great benefit to it.



Samini made this known at the party’s virtual concert held on November 21, 2020, in Accra.



“As an entertainer and a creative arts person, I know that there are policies in place that is meant to make the creative arts scene more organized and lucrative for us so for what I’ve heard and what I’ve seen so far I believe that for creative arts I will vote 4 more 4 Nana so that we will see in full length what is in stock for us”.



The Dancehall artiste also refuted claims that he has been paid to campaign for the NPP adding that he is only advocating for what is right.



"I did this for Ghana because I’ve seen that Ghana has changed and I see where Ghana is moving to and I know that telling the indecisive masses who don’t know who they are voting for who knows where I stand might inform them that they should check the reason why I’m saying what I’m so that Ghana gives Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to do more for the country,” he stated.

