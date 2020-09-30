Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Zionfelix

A true artiste needs no labels or titles – Stephanie Benson asserts

UK-based Ghanaian musician, Stephanie Benson

UK-based Ghanaian musician, Princess Akua Ohenewaa, widely known as Stephanie Benson, has revealed what a true artiste needs.



In a post on twitter, the Queen of Jazz asserted that a true artiste does not need labels or titles.



To her, all that a true artiste needs are just a stage and imagination.



“A true artiste needs no labels no titles, just a stage & imagination. It’s okay to enjoy an artiste without the label, ok to aspire to an artiste with nothing to offer but talent. An artiste who shows wealth is lacking in what money cannot buy, talent & love. Give ur adoration wisely,” she wrote.



Stephanie added: “Music is Music whatever the genre is. Don’t get caught up in differences. It’s the differences that define us.”



Stephanie Benson, who started her music career at a very tender age, mostly found herself in the news for her controversial opinions on s3x and relationship related issues.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.