‘A threat to our health is a threat to our lives’ – Miss Ghana 2019 says as she launches project

Entertainment of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Miss Ghana 2019, Rebecca Kwabi has called for support for the smooth running of her ‘Hygienic Woman Project.



The project is “targeted at sensitizing the populace, particularly young girls, on how to properly manage and end period poverty.”



At a brief ceremony to launch the project on May 28, 2022, at Tomreik Hotel, East Legon, the beauty queen established that it is imperative to educate women on menstruation, stressing that the task requires an all-hands-on-deck approach.



“‘The Hygienic Woman’ as the catchphrase should resonate in our daily lives since a threat to our health is a threat to our lives.



“As highlighted in Sustainable Development Goal 3, Good Health and Well-being, we are charged to achieve this target by 2030 and it cannot be done doing nothing,” she remarked while disclosing that her focus is on “menstrual health hygiene which receives little or no attention”.



“It is therefore with much joy to do this with my passionate sisters and queens from across the world to help alleviate this problem which is not peculiar to our country Ghana,” Miss Kwabi noted.



The launch saw some beauty queens across the globe in attendance including Miss Barbados 2019, Miss Tanzania 2019, Miss Bangladesh 2019, Miss Cayman Island 2019, Miss Antigua 2019 and some medical doctors.























