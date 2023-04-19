A student confessed passing his exams after listening to my music – Epixode

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall musician Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo popularly known as Epixode has emphasized the importance of entertainers impacting the lives of people through their music.



According to him, he believes that music can be a powerful tool for change and should be used to inspire others.

In an interview with Onua FM on April 17, 2023, Epixode shared two instances where his music had a significant impact on people's lives. He recounted how his song had prevented someone from committing suicide and how another person had passed his exams after learning the lyrics of his song.



“…I have this song called ‘Sinner’s Prayer, somebody told me that, that song saved her because she was going to commit suicide. So that was deep for me…it was quite a personal song but somebody can relate.



“And now, looking at another part of me too, when I dropped a song like ‘Mandela’, somebody reached out that he was writing a paper and there was a question in there that they had to write a bio of ‘Mandela’ and because he knew the lyrics of that song, he was able to pass…you know.



“So, for me, it’s more awakening that we as entertainers have a greater goal, if we can do songs that can raise concerns about mining and climate change, it goes a long way, ten years from now people can actually relate to them and use them as a reference,” he said.





A student was able to pass their exams after listening to my music. - @epixodemusic on Adwuma Adwuma with @Osei_Feliciaa #OnuaFM #AdwumaAdwuma pic.twitter.com/ivrgmb2ftv — Onua FM (@onua951fm) April 17, 2023

