A single bad act can ruin your reputation for a lifetime – Captain Planet

Entertainment of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Abodie’ hitmaker, Sylvanus Jeoffrey Dodji known in showbiz as Captain Planet 4×4 has cautioned his fellow musicians to stay away from trouble in order to build a solid brand.



“It’s very necessary to take very good care of yourself and stay out of trouble because only one bad act can destroy the entire reputation that you’ve built for yourself,” he stated.



The veteran Hiplife artiste who is a former member of the defunct music group, 4×4 advised his colleagues that only one bad act can ruin their entire reputation for a lifetime.



“I try to stay away from trouble because at the end of the day I’m building a brand that will look attractive to a lot of people,” he told Amansan Krakye.



“I don’t like being negative and I try to stay away from trouble and I try to stay positive and have a clean brand because there’s nothing like having a bad brand,” he added on Kastle FM.



He continued “I have a lot of people like kids who admire me so I need to build a brand that both the young and old will be proud to associate with me”.