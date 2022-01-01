A prophet prophesied that I was going to be kidnapped - Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay thanks IGP Dampare for cautioning prophets



Wendy Shay has shared that a prophet gave a prophecy that she was going to get kidnapped in 2021.



Wendy Asiamah Addo, known by the stage name Wendy Shay, shared this on Twitter and just like Shatta Wale, she thanked the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for sending out warnings to prophets to seize giving doom prophecies on 31st-night crossover services.



According to the songstress, she lived in fear due to a prophecy she received for the year 2021 about getting kidnapped and went ahead to share that thankfully, the situation was different during the past year's prophecies due to such things as the sacrifice of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, and the leadership of the IGP.



“In 2020 A Prophet prophesied that I was going to be kidnapped..the fear and panic alone Oh God. For the first time in so many years. We have crossed the 31st night without any doom prophecy. Thanks to the IGP but this sacrifice was made by @shattawalegh I celebrate you King,” she tweeted.



The Ghana Police Service sounded a word of caution to prophets and pastors about prophecies in the country and advised them to be measured in their utterances as regards prophetic statements, or risk serving a jail term of five years.



In an earlier report by GhanaWeb, whilst some persons believe the IGP’s directive was in the right direction, others believed that prophets should be allowed to do their work without any restrictions.





