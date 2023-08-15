A prominent Chief blessed me for producing a ‘sensible’ gospel song – Mabel Okyere

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Gospel Singer, Mabel Okyere, has disclosed how a prominent Ghanaian chief called to show gratitude for her ‘Anuonyam’ song.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye, the ‘Aha Ye Kwan Ho’ hitmaker said the chief showered blessings on her for doing what she described as a sensible gospel song.



Narrating on Property FM in Cape Coast, she said, “I had a call from a prominent chief and he said Maame you have really done a very good song and he’s a prominent chief but I don’t want to mention his name.



“He is one of the big chiefs in Ghana and he called me on the phone telling me about the 'anuonyam' song, the way he sees the song, and what God has used the song to do in his life. The man was showering blessings in my life that he has heard a lot of songs but he can testify that this particular one is a great song.



Mabel Okyere further stated,



“He said 'Aha Ye Kwan Ho' is a statement used by the elderly and that using it for a song shows how mature and sensible I am."