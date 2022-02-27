A private entity must manage MUSIGA - DopeNation

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: hotfmghana.com

Celebrated Ghanaian musical duo, DopeNation has revealed that they side with Stonebwoy that the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) must be given to a private entity to manage it.



It would be recalled that Stonebwoy in an interview revealed that looking at how the Musicians Union of Ghana (MISUGA) is shabbily being managed, it would be extremely appropriate if it's given to a private entity to manage it.



Reacting to Stonebwoy's assertion in an exclusive interview on 'JukeBox' - an entertainment show on Atinka TV which is ably hosted by award-winning TV hostess, Nana Adwoa Annan, DopeNation stated categorically that they side with the 'Hero' hitmaker that MUSIGA must be managed by a private entity.



According to the multiple hitmakers If an artist like Stonebwoy per what he has achieved so far in the Music industry is voicing out that MUSIGA should be given to a private entity, they have no option than to side with him.



DopeNation who are favored with many records which include; "Naami", "Chairman", "Thank God" is currently out with their latest 13-track album dubbed 'ATTA'.



Watch excerpts of the interview below:



