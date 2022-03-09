A popular movie producer died because of how evil the industry is - Executive producer reveals

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Executive producer, Prince Osei has disclosed that a famous Kumawood producer collapsed and died after losing a huge sum of money invested in a movie.



In a chat with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Prince referred to the support the movie industry folks do not get and the troubles of investing in a failing industry. According to him, the movie industry is evil.



“The industry is evil. Let me put it as it is. It is high time we speak the truth as it is. Some people don't talk to each other, but we have elders in the industry".



The major problem our industry is facing is self-conceit and foolishness. A producer from Kumasi got a loan to shoot a movie, but the film was not a success. He collapsed and died soon after,” he revealed.



Moreover, Prince stated that he was happy when the movie industry collapsed because the actors were vainglorious and egotistical.



“I'm saying that some of us were happy because the actors who were benefitting from the movies thought they were the reason the industry was thriving,” he added.



Prince is currently living in the UK. Speaking on life abroad, he advised Ghanaians to send their kids abroad due to the vast opportunities available.



