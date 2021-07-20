A popular celebrity ‘wept like a baby’ in my studio over social media trolls – Appietus

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Ghanaian music producer, Appietus has recalled an encounter in his studio where a prominent artiste wept uncontrollably when he was been trolled on social media.



Although he failed to disclose the name of this particular individual, Appietus stated that he is an influential Ghanaian artiste.



According to the popular music producer, what was meant to be a recording session took a different turn as it took a while to convince the artiste to wipe his tears.



“He was in my studio reading some of the comments on social media and he was crying like a baby; I mocked him. I had to reveal some of my experiences to him before he could wipe his tears. And, ironically, the person who made the comment is far from accomplished,” he stated in an interview with AdomTV monitored by GhanaWeb.



Advising the public against the incessant trolling of celebrities, Appietus established that although most of them put on tough skin outwardly, they tend to break down when they are in their private space.



“Outside the field, celebrities have their own private life so imagine if people are so invested in poking their nose in their business. Remember that not everyone is strong; some people will not mind, others are not as strong as they appear to be. This is what leads many to depression. A friend sent me a list of 315 mutual friends on Facebook who are dead because of trolling. They are all young people. I did not believe it at that time and called some of their relatives and it proved to be true,” he stated.



