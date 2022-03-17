‘A new virus to hit parts of the world’ - Nigel Giasie calls for prayers

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigel Gaisie makes new revelation



Nigel Gaisie makes a call in the world for action over his new prophecies



Nigel Gaisie alleges he saw the world in darkness



The Head Pastor of the Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has shared a recent revelation he had about a new virus that he said would take over the world.



According to an Instagram post made by the prophet on March 17, 2022, he said the new virus will surface just when COVID-19 restrictions are easing up.



He also shared other prophesies he said the world needs to be aware of.



“The prophetic….png.- A new virus panic to hit parts of the world just when the world is easing up from COVID,” he said.



Furthermore, the controversial man of God listed other issues the world will face and experience, calling for earnest prayers to be said as there is a famine fast approaching.



He also said that drinking water will be polluted, and Ghana will go into serious debt.



Read the full details of what the clergyman said in his message below:



“THE PROPHETIC….PNG.- A new virus panic to hit parts of the world just when the world is easing up from COVID.



“Drinking water and water bodies are polluted causing scarcity of water not only in Africa but parts of Europe.



“The Lord took my spirit into time, and in my vision, I saw prophecies of 31st December 2019 come to pass one after the other. Lands, water bodies went dry, companies fold up, scarcity of food, commodities and a large crowd on the street of umofia angry and protesting.



“The Lord took me to the land of the Philippines and I saw a storm and heavy rain take away lives and properties. I saw the world cry, I saw umofia in darkness and crying. Umufia will go into *HIPC, AGAIN*in the next few years.



“Let’s pray for the Matriarch! Let’s pray for South Africa. Let’s pray for Guinea. Let the world pray and people fasten their seatbelts, hard times are ahead but it's for a season. Let’s Pray More For The Security Services. A big Servant Of God, Needs Prayers. Heaven awaits him.”



Major actors in Aso Rock will not continue their relevance, I saw an end to their rule. Liberia, I didn’t see a break, I saw a continuity.



I saw the majority becoming, a minority. A woman will lead the world within the spirit and space of twelve years. Sierra Leone, Freetown….I saw a massive cry in Bo” the land is crying for change but those needed for the change are not choosing the right leader, unity unity unity.



Let’s check the Kitampo road again, let’s check it. Says the Lord, there is a massive revival coming into the church. The month of May And June….Let anybody believing God for the fruit of the womb, do their best…God will HONOR THEM*There is wind about to blow in that regard.



I saw a bus full of school kids, the end was lots of cries. Let the BIG HOUSE in Umuafia, Pray for their head. A female musician, this Easter your soul is crying but we are praying to avert it.



A regime is coming soon in Ghana, where most Ghanaians will be farmers. Agriculture will be the pride of the nation. survival of the fittest, survival of the fittest, survival of the fittest but the grace of God will help and cushion us to endure to the END.”











