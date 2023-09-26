‘A new perspective, a new revolution in fashion’ – Rita Otoobia Wellington

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: Ritbal Stitches

The dream involves fits, stitches, runway models from over the world, and fashion designers. But this is the truth for Rita Otoobia Wellington, the founder of the quickly growing fashion company Ritbal_stitches.



Ms. Wellington wants to establish Ritbal as the go-to fashion brand through similar activities.



She plans to work hard on her own and with other industry stakeholders to build a superb brand in order to complete this task as quickly as feasible.

"I devote unique attention to the cuts when making patterns.”



This is due to the fact that the cuts act as a foundation upon which to construct the finished result.



She said in an interview that, “finishing plays a big part in creating beautiful garments,” and that details are the cherry on top.



She believes that details are a crucial component and an artistic element that enhance a garment's strangeness. These are all characteristics of an outfit created by Ritbal_stitches.



Bringing on such busting creativity into the fashion industry, it is her desire to break barriers outside the walls of this country.



She pointed out that she has already started her ‘push’ into the outside world by working for some people in the United Kingdom and U.S.A.



“I definitely want to break barriers after inundating the whole of Ghana and Africa with my fascinating designs”, she added.



In addition to herself and her clientele, she finds inspiration in a few regional and international fashion designers, and she eagerly awaits the day when she can work with them to create some mind-blowing designs. She names Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney among others.



Ritbal_stitches is currently working on her ready-to-wear collection to be offered on her Instagram store in an effort to carve out a relatively easy-to-reach niche for herself.



Fashion enthusiasts can easily browse her selection at the shop and make purchases without difficulty, "I guarantee incredible prices and designs that are priceless."









Ms Wellington boldly expressed her conviction as a ‘nugget’ to the fashion fraternity that, “Looking at what I have been able to achieve so far, I so much believe that my presence in the fashion industry will be remarkable in the long run and I would want Ghana and the world to look out for Ritbal_stitches because I am an extraordinary potential to the fashion world.”



Rita Otoobia Wellington started her fashion business, Ritbal_stitches, in 2015, and has already helped a few people learn. She received her training at Afra-K Fashion School.



