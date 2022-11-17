A money-obsessed, comfortable generation but still unhappy – Omar Sterling assesses

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Rapper Omar Sterling, half of the Ghanaian dynamic Afrobeats duo R2bees, has observed that today's world though extremely comfortable is ironically unhappy.



He said this in a Facebook post in which he also revealed the name for his multiple award-winning music group is his brainchild.



"When I was young, I was so obsessed with money, I named our company Refuse 2 Be Broke and me Payday da Pralem," he said.



"As I grew older it dawned on me that our generation can boast of being the most comfortable from past generations but can we say we are the happiest?" he asked rhetorically.



The '1990' hitmaker attached a picture of himself leaving against what appeared to be a Bentley saloon car.



