A lot of government decisions are made based on assumptions - Lydia Forson

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Actress Lydia Forson has expressed worry over the elitist government running the affairs of Ghana.



According to her, most of the leaders in the country are detached from the real challenges affecting the people.



She indicates that they make decisions based on assumptions and do not engage the people or experience the common way of life to identify what the peoples’ challenges are.



To her, these people leading the country are blinded by the privilege given to them by the people.



She said “You see, the problem with a government-run by mostly elitists is that they’re completely disconnected from the people. So a lot of their decisions are made based on assumptions without engagement/experience of the common way of life. Privilege can be so blinding”.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta while presenting the 2022 budget statement to Parliament in November said “It is becoming clear there exists the enormous potential to increase tax revenues by bringing into the tax bracket, transactions that could be best defined as being undertaken in the ‘informal economy”.



“After considerable deliberations, the government has decided to place a levy on all electronic transactions to widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector. This shall be known as the ‘Electronic Transaction Levy or E-Levy’.”



The Minister explained that the new E-levy will be a 1.75 percent charge on all electronic transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments and inward remittances to be borne by the sender except inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient.



Ghanaians have since the reading of the 2022 budget complained bitterly about some programmes the government intends to engage in the coming year and have since predicted doom ahead.



To the Ghanaian, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that promised Ghanaians better living standards have failed woefully and it’s very worrying because they thought they voted for change.



