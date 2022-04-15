A lot of Ghanaian women pretend to love sex – Nana Yaa Brefo

Entertainment of Friday, 15 April 2022

Nana Yaa Brefo tackles ‘sexually inactive’ Ghanaian men



Broadcaster explains why Ghanaian women violate their husbands



Conversation on emotional abuse in marriages revisted



Sharing her views on what triggers women to disrespect their men, popular media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo, has attributed it to women's inability to enjoy proper sex, among others.



She said most Ghanaian women pretend to enjoy sex and their men do not even take notice of it or even make the attempt to fix their ‘sexual incapabilities’.



In an interview with Neat FM, Nana Yaa Brefo asserted that among the list of things that a moulds a ‘troubled wife’, lack of good sex stands tall.



“In Ghana, a lot of women pretend to love sex but we don’t. We really don’t. It’s very difficult to talk about it so instead, the woman would rather raise her voice at you. As a man, you don’t give out home-keeping money, your sex game is weak and everyone is going on a trip to Dubai, you won’t also take your wife there. You suffer pre-ejaculation unnecessarily. How do you expect a woman to be happy with you?”



She made these statements during a discussion on the rise of emotional and physical abuse in marriages.



Touching on her experience, particularly on emotional abuse, the popular journalist said although she has not been beaten by any man, she has suffered a great deal of emotional torture in her previous marriage.



Blaming it on culture and how the society bestows a lot of advantages on men, Nana Yaa advised women to flee from abusive relationships.



She added that emotional abuse often leads to conditions like low self-esteem, stress, hypertension, and so on.



“I have never been physically beaten by any man, it’s not possible. but I have suffered emotional abuse. I always say that it is always what you give out that you receive. Our culture has trained men in a certain way and a woman in a certain way. If you’re in any way emotionally abused to the extent that it has brought down your self-esteem, flee from that relationship. It's possible to leave. Emotional abuse brings about conditions like stress and hypertension. You cannot be entirely truthful to a Ghanaian man because he will use it against you,” she said.



