A lot of Ghanaian media personalities are cowards - Bridget Otoo to Manasseh

Bridget Otoo defends EIB Network journalists



Journalists reportedly owed salaries



EIB journalists reportedly laid off for protesting



Ghanaian journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has explained why it is sometimes dicey to defend or fight for colleague journalists in other media houses when matters of their poor condition of services spring up.



His comment comes after broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, took to Twitter on Tuesday to call out the owner of EIB Network, Dr Kwabena Duffour, for failing to pay the monthly salaries of journalists. Reports indicate that some staff haven't been paid in the last nine months.



Bridget demanded the management of the station do the right thing instead of laying off some staff who protested over unpaid salaries. In a separate tweet, she charged her friend who is the General Manager of GhOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, to defend her staff who have been directed to stay off air.



But reacting to the matter, Manasseh in a Facebook post on July 5 wrote that defending his colleagues can be 'deadly' especially when he doesn't work for that media outlet.



"If you are a journalist, one thing you should be careful about is fighting for journalists in another media house. It's "deadly"," his post read.



In a counter-statement, the celebrated female broadcaster lamented how senior journalists have failed to call station managers and owners to order over poor conditions of service of journalists. She again urged her colleagues not to allow themselves to be "abused" just because they want to appear on television or keep their position at work.



"This is true, you can lose fake friends in the process. The irony about a lot of media personalities is they are cowards deep down and would throw you under the bus! They demand of the politician the very thing they can’t even demand of their colleagues or management," read Bridget's tweet dated July 6.



