A look at Tracey Boakye's 5 outfits for her wedding

Entertainment of Monday, 1 August 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye served five official looks during her 2-day wedding ceremony that topped trends last week.
The popular actress held her customary and white weddings in Kumasi on July 28, 2022, and crowned her ceremony with an executive dinner on July 29.
The highlight was how key personalities in Ghana's showbiz turned up to grace the much-talked-about wedding.
Ghana's seasoned musicians including Becca, Kwabena Kwabena, and Piesie Esther, Obaapa Christy among others performed at Tracey's marriage ceremony on separate days.
The newly-wedded bride put much effort into the outfits worn on her big day. From her traditional apparel to her white gown and what she wore to the dinner, Tracey looked elegant.
Here are the looks served by Tracey Boakye at her wedding with Frank Badu Ntiamoah:
Beaded Kente
For her customary marriage, Tracey wore a green highlighted beaded kente. The gown was made by local designer, Todayz Style. The bride stepped out in all her glory at the strictly by invitation ceremony on Thursday, July 28.
She complemented her look with a peacock feathered bridal fan.