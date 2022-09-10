A journey to Dubai

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 September 2022
Source: Benefo Buabeng
It was a trip birthed after an affirmative response to a question a few weeks before my birthday. That question, though not pregnant with ambiguity, evoked a question that sought clarity before it was answered.
Itching to hear what it was and who emitted it? Well, it may be irrelevant so let's just scrap it; shall we?
Items packed, car parked at the office. The airport was my destination, a destination which was to transport me from Ghana to Addis Ababa where I would transit to Dubai, a country which has risen to become one of the preferred tourism destinations in the world.
Having left Ghana at noon, Sunday, September 4, 2022, my presence in Dubai was recorded in the early hours of September 5. The first word I could say was "Alas!" as I uttered heartfelt appreciation to God for travelling mercies. A long journey it was!
The feeling? Inexpressible!
As I exited the airport, having gone through immigration checks, I headed to the hotel, an abode which was not only beautiful because of how the edifice was, but also because of the art pieces as well as books carefully arranged on a circular raised floor at the reception area which could be borrowed by persons lodging there.
I met a Ghanaian, Rahman, a staff of the hotel, whose utmost assurance of being there for me when necessary extinguished the loneliness that emanated from the sense of being away from home, boosting my burning desire to explore Dubai.
From an adventurous ride on the desert to The View observatory platform, to the Sheikh Mohammed Center for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU), and a host of other iconic places, it was indeed a moment to relish.
Not to bore you with information you may have read already but a line or two descriptions as provided by authorities won't hurt a fly; will it? Let's do that before a few of my observations!
The View at the Palm
The View on level 52 of the iconic Palm Tower offers panoramic, 360-degree views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and beyond from an outdoor terrace and a premium lounge.
Sheikh Mohammed Center for Cultural Understanding
Officially established in 1998, the centre aims at removing cultural barriers in the United Arab Emirates by educating and promoting awareness of Emirati culture, traditions, customs, and religion among UAE expatriates and foreign visitors.
You may want to check out others: Burj Khalifa, Museum of the Future, Dubai Fountain, Dubai Creek...