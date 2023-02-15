A good movie will depend on the producer – Majid Michel

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Celebrated Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has asserted that a good movie will depend on a good producer.



Speaking to Jay Kojo Daasebre (JKD) on Xzone on Tv XYZ the celebrated actor revealed that producers bring talents together to make a good movie.



“A producer is the one who identifies who a good script writer is, who a good director is , who a cinematographer is, who a good editor is, who a good actor so he the producer brings them together to produce a good film”, he said.



“Otherwise you will have all this talent on their own and they will not know how to come together. The producer is the judge at the talent that identifies all other talents and brings them together to make a good film,” he added



