A girlfriend is not your responsibility - Counsellor Adofoli tells men

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Times are hard and one can only imagine the trouble that comes with catering and supplying the needs of a girlfriend who might just be in for the money.



According to renowned Ghanaian Counsellor, Frank Edem Adofoli, it is no man's responsibility to cater for his girlfriend whatsoever. To this, boyfriends have also been admonished not to demand sexual pleasures from their partners.



"A girlfriend is not your responsibility. If she can't be responsible for her needs, it is a clear sign she is not ready for marriage. Stop demanding sex from her too," Counsellor Adofoli stated in a Facebook post.



He again called on men not to be under any form of pressure to pay the rent of their girlfriends once they are not married.



He explained that so far as she remains 'just a girlfriend', you are not obligated to play that role.



"You don't have the means to rent your own but you've gone for a loan just to rent for your girlfriend. You claim she is your wife-to-be. No Sir, she is just a girlfriend, someone's wife in the making. #Stopfooling," he charged.















