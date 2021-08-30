A friend sold me to my rapist – Dhat Gyal speaks about horrifying betrayal

Entertainment of Monday, 30 August 2021

Dancehall sensation, Dhat Gyal shared part of her darkest secrets when she revealed that a friend sold her out to her rapist. And how that experience affected her and pushed her into drug addiction and depression.



In an interview with Delay, Dhat Gyal revealed that sometime in 2016, an acquaintance lured a friend and herself to be raped. She divulged that the experience that took away her virginity left her with a vaginal infection that she treated at the pharmacy.



“She was not really my friend. I knew her from a park that I usually hang out with friends. So I met one of my friends, and she told me that one lady said we should go and escort her.



"This was around 7 pm when she asked us to go with her to Mile 7. When we got there, there were 3 men in the house. Then she told us that she had to rush back because her babe was crying at home. So I suggested that we all go with her. But she said there was no need and that the men would not harm them."



According to Dhat Gyal, she still wasn’t convinced, but she stayed behind with the other girl.



“So the guys came to ask what we will like to drink. And we told them that anything goes. So they went to buy drinks for us to drink, but I still wasn’t feeling okay. As we were conversing, one of the guys started touching me. And I told him that I am not interested in that.



"Then he tried to convince me, saying that he would give me money and other things if I sleep with him. But I told him I cannot. This got him angry, and he said that my friend had already taken money, so what should we do to you since she has already taken our money and left? Don’t you know why she brought you here?” she continued.



Recounting the sickening ordeal, she revealed that her cries went unheard as he fought to have his way. In the process, he beat her up, strangled her, and tore her clothes. And that was how she ran half-naked through the streets home.



According to Dhat Gyal, this is the first time she has shared this story. She disclosed that she was too ashamed to report to the Police. Also, by the time she got to the pimp (aka the fake friend), she had absconded from the area.



