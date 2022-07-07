A friend leaked my naked video that contributed to my 90-day jail term - Akuapem Poloo

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akuapem Poloo recalls betrayals from friends



Poloo says she regrets going naked in a photo with her son



Poloo says her 'harsh' sentence was due to a leaked video



Akuapem Poloo broke down when she recalled how friends she trusted plotted to ruin her life and career.



Some Ghanaian celebrities, according to her, also ganged up to disgrace her with a leaked video they paid someone to record.



"I have suffered in life, betrayed by people I trusted and loved. I have suffered. I can't even go public about it. I have faced a lot of issues in the industry from my friends, those I trusted.



"I am the only child of my parents, and for that, I always keep my friends close to my heart. These friends secretly record me and leak. They spread rumours about me. They have gone to the extent of recording my naked video. The lady who did this to me was my friend.. she sent the video to celebrities who don't like me as well as men she knew I was dating," Poloo disclosed in an interview on Emelia Brobbey's Okukuseku The Talk Show.



According to the actress and video vixen, the leaked video went as far as landing her in prison during the court case that involved the publication of semi-nude photos of herself and her son on social media.



Akuapem Poloo has said that the bedroom video that was recorded and leaked by her friend was used as a piece of evidence in court.



This, she strongly believes, resulted in the judge who presided over her case sentencing her to a 90-day jail term because it was rumoured that she liked exposing herself online for fame.



"That video is part of the reason why they sentenced me. My trial took so long, from 2020 to December 2021. They brought some excerpts to court and that video was included in it to prove to the judge that I am fond of doing that. So, that video was part of my sentencing."



The 31-year-old actress mentioned that she "is not a bad person,' adding that she regrets publishing naked photos of herself and her son on the occasion of his seventh birthday.



Although the friend who betrayed her has confessed and begged for her forgiveness, it has become difficult for Poloo to open up to others.



The actress has revealed that she has screenshots of the conversations, transactions, and voice notes between her former friend and the people who circulated her bedroom video.



