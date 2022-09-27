A fan sent me a picture of her breast - MOG Music

Music of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: Gloria Akpene Nyarku

Gospel musician MOG Music revealed he blocked a fanatic who sent him a picture of her breast.



Speaking to MzGee on ‘Just Being Us’ on Akwaaba Magic, DSTV channel 150, MOG said “I posted a picture of myself blowing a kiss and somebody sent me a breast."



The multiple award-winning gospel star noted that to avoid tolerating such people, he decided to block the person from interacting with him on his socials.



Meanwhile, the musician has expressed optimism about his GRAMMY win despite the mockery in 2021 when he revealed that he had an insight into the blueprint that could help him submit his work for a nomination in the future.



When MzGee asked what gives him that assurance, he disclosed “it (winning a GRAMMY) is an aspiration and something we are working on. So far so good.”



He explained that because it is not an easy task to position oneself in the Grammy space, it will take more consultations with some individuals who have chosen to help him realise his dream.



“So we are working on that you need to get some people to push you in there, and that's what we're doing, we'll get there,” MOG assured.