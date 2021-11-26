A doctor fondled my breast at 37 Military Hospital - MzGee

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Imagine being distressed from the fact that anything could happen to your seriously ill mother who was not getting a bed in the hospital and a medical practitioner decided that was the perfect time to harass you.



This was what happened to Media Personality MzGee at the 37 military hospital in 2003.



Recounting her experience on “Just Being Us” MzGee said:



“When we brought my mother to the 37 military hospital in 2003, there was no bed but before she was taken in some doctor held my breast”.



The Predator kept fondling her breast and asking “what is your name” a situation that shocked her to the bone and she kept wondering why anybody will do such a thing to a teenager in such a situation.



“I realized that in that state, a lot of people get to abuse you especially when you are a woman”.



