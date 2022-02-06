You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 02 06Article 1462879

Movies of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Disclaimer

Source: SVTV Africa

A director gave me a condom to have sex with me after a shoot - Actress reveals

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Mixologist and actress, Delali Mispa play videoMixologist and actress, Delali Mispa

Mixologist, Delali Mispa has revealed that as an up-and-coming actress, her dream was cut short because a film director wanted to have sex with her for a role.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, she indicated that a director blatantly asked for sex while on set.

According to Mispa, he asked her to meet him up at a hotel.

“I had a passion for acting, and sometimes my actor friends would call me if they needed an extra. As time went by, I noticed something that I didn't like because a director would tell me if I want to be a star then I have to sleep with you. I've heard a lot of hurtful things,” she told host DJ Nyaami.

She added that a director instructed her to prepare for a scene, but “before we went on set, he gave me a handshake, and I realized he put something in my palm. It was a condom. I asked what it was for, and he said to keep it and meet him at a hotel after the shoot.”

According to Mispa, the director gave the minor role to another person after she rejected the sex offer.

Another director also invited her to a movie house and demanded sex for a movie role. Upon rejection, the director told her that most movie stars have to sleep with them for major roles.

Watch the full interview below:

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment