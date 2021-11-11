A deep kiss gives long life to marriage - Apostle Paul Agyekum

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

Ghanaian televangelist and marriage counselor, Apostle Paul Agyekum has shared an intriguing revelation about how a 'Deep Kiss' can work in marriages.



In an exclusive relationship talk with TV host Nana Tofiakwa, monitored by actor Skbeatz Records, the outspoken evangelist advised that couples should always have deep kisses at least two times daily.



A deep kiss, he says, gives long life and good health to the husband and wife.



"Any man that takes time to have a deep kiss with the wife daily will have a long life. Deep Kisses bring life into marriage whether old or young couples.

A deep kiss gives good and healthy marriage and makes you look young", he mentioned emphatically in his statements.



He further said if a wife fails to kiss her husband back, then the man needs to check his mouth or body odour.



Watch the interview in the video below:



