A colleague asked me to seek ‘powers’ elsewhere in order to blow – Gospel artiste

Entertainment of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian Gospel artiste, Lady Ophelia, has disclosed how one of her colleagues tried to convince her to seek powers elsewhere in order to break through the industry.



Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com’s Amansan Krakye, the singer said she refused to follow the musician due to her strong and unwavering Christian faith.



“There was a time I released a song which wasn’t getting enough airplay and a certain musician called me that they want to take me somewhere for powers.



“I asked the musician that if I have done a song that isn’t getting enough airplay, God will be able to push the song so where does the musician intend to take me to? So the musician asked if I was a kid because they want to assist me somewhere in order to get my breakthrough otherwise it’ll take a long time for me to get recognized," she stated.



She added,



“I told my friend that it won’t take long for me to break through as long as God is still alive and my mum also heard and warned me not to go anywhere for powers to blow,” Lady Ophelia recounted.



