‘A career in music was against my father’s will’ - Appietus

Appietus says his journey to success began after a project with Daddy Lumba



My parents thought music was not a profitable venture, Appietus asserts



Father’s Day commemorated



Veteran Ghanaian sound engineer, Appiah Dankwah popularly known as Appietus has revealed that his father frowned on his decision to pursue a career in music.



According to the prolific sound engineer, it was always the hope and dream of his father for him to become either an accountant or a lawyer against his aspiration of becoming a beat maker.



Appietus narrated how his desire to become a sound engineer occasionally made him receive beatings from his parents. However, Appietus says he continues to love his father who is late now.



“Don’t get me wrong. I love my father to bits and he loved me too, I am sad he is no more with us but I know he would have kicked against my chosen profession if he were alive,” he told Graphic Showbiz.



Appietus explained that his father at the time felt a career as a sound engineer was not a ‘real’ job that can gain him financial independence.



Truly, as suggested by his parents, at the initial stage of his music career, things were quite difficult.



However, things became smooth and he began to taste success when legendary Ghanaian highlife singer, Daddy Lumba employed him for his services.



“Although a couple of musicians passed through our house to record their music, my mum was still telling me to get a different job because there was not a significant change in my life especially economically. All that changed when the legendary Daddy Lumba walked into my studio one day to seek my services,” Appietus explained.



The legendary beats maker wished for his father to be alive to witness how big he has made it with music and revealed he has never regretted pursuing music.



"That son he never wanted to have anything to do with music is today one of the greatest sound engineers in Ghana. . I am happy I still pursued what I love to do and I never regret not giving up on my dream,” he told Graphic Showbiz in an interview centered on Father’s Day.