A battle of bridesmaids and groomsmen of notable, flamboyant weddings

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bridesmaids and groomsmen show up in style



Lavish weddings on the rise



Linka Ikeji’s sister targets the Guinness Book of Records



It is an undeniable fact that lately, weddings have become more competitive with the arrival of the internet and among the tall list of things that make the ceremonies stand out, is the role of bridesmaids and groomsmen.



Bridesmaids and groomsmen are gradually attaining an important spot at most weddings as their appearances add more colour and exciting vibes to the ceremony.



Consequently, some people go to the extent of including stars who are their friends in their bridal trains.



Let’s take a look at the total shutdown of the bridal train of some popular, flamboyant weddings.



The 200 bridesmaids at Sandra Ikeji’s wedding

















Sometime in January 2020, popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji’s sister, Sandra, tied the knot with her husband Arinze in a colourful ceremony at Victoria Island in Lagos.



She had 200 bridesmaids on her bridal train, and this was in an attempt to break the Guinness world record of the ‘most bridesmaids to one bride’.



Although she has submitted her application, the records are yet to be updated.



The current record holder is an American, Tina Ackles, who had 168 bridesmaids at her wedding.





The 40 groomsmen at Kojo Jones’ wedding







Among the many things that were discussed on social media following Kojo Jones’ lavish wedding was his long train of groomsmen.



He had over 40 groomsmen who were captured in long convoys and adorned in a variety of colourful outfits made from the official wedding colour, purple.



At the engagement ceremony which was held in Kumasi, they displayed some excitement vibes and brought in some special liveliness which was topical on social media.



John Dumelo and wife’s star-studded bridal team















The likes of Nadia Buari, Fred Nuamah and other notable celebrities including fashion influencers were part of the bridal train at John Dumelo’s wedding, which was held at the Royal Senchi Hotel, in May 2019.



The couple had a total number of 12 bridesmaids and groomsmen who brought some high level of excitement to the event, particularly all through the engagement at the reception grounds.



Becca’s bridal train



Ghanaian singer, Becca, had one of the most enviable bridal trains for her traditional wedding which took place sometime in August 2018.



Popular female celebrities including Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas, Sandra Ankobiah, Zynnell Zuh, Soraya Mensah, Stacey Amoateng, Chantelle Asante, Efya, Rebecca Donkor, and others played their part as bridesmaids at Becca’s wedding.



Totalling about 15 ladies, these celebrities stepped up their fashion game to support their colleagues and friend.



Becca got hitched to Ice Prince’s manager, Oluwatobi Sanni-Daniels at a star-studded ceremony.







