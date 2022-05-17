A-Town shares difference between sound and audio engineers

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Ghanaian songwriter and producer, A-Town has highlighted the variance between what the sound engineer or audio engineer does.



Per his understanding, there are sound engineers, beatmakers, and also mixing and mastering engineers.



He explained that he is more of a beatmaker as well as a mixing and mastering engineer.



In an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show, he said,



“When it comes to beat making, you only make the beat but you neither master nor mix. You don’t do anything else to the beat, you just do it and forward it to the mixing engineers.



"When it comes to sound engineers, they work with the sounds used on radio. The sound engineers tackle those and when it comes to mixing and mastering, they don’t even touch the beat, they just listen to your vocals and they know what to cut off to make it sound right.”



He furthered that, mastering engineers can also just hear a song and know that it’s down and know which part needs to be boosted and cleaned.



“So mixing and mastering are kind of similar,” he explained.



He noted that he used to be a rapper but quit to become a full-time producer, as he felt people loved the production side of him more.



“I think this is because, I was putting a whole lot of emotions into my beat so I’m focused on only producing at the moment,” he stated.



