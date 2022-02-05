A TV station wanted to buy my GH¢30,000 movie for GH¢50 – Filmmaker Osewus reveals

Television of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Veteran movie producer, Erasmus Osei Owusu, who is the managing director of Osewus Company has revealed that a TV station in Ghana offered to pay GH¢50 for a movie he had spent over GH¢30,000 on some two years ago.



He made this shocking revelation when he was hosted by Christian on Onua FM.



Osewus added that he was surprised when the TV station mentioned that amount of money because he could not fathom why anybody will quote that figure for a film that people who are on the set took more than the quoted amount.



He went on to urge the TV stations to do more because filmmakers are spending a lot of money on movie production.



Watch the video below:



