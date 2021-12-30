A Plus reveals the single reason he wants to go to heaven

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former musician turned political activist, Kwame A Plus has revealed why he will consider going to heaven.



According to him, that decision is to enable him to ask God one question about how he fashioned the human brain.



In his reasoning, certain actions undertaken by Blacks was worrying so much so that he needed to ask God about the kind of angels he assigned to fashion the brain of Blacks.



"The only reason why I'll consider going to heaven is because I want to ask God why he gave obroni's brain to professor angels to build but gave obibini's brain to national service angels to build," he commented on a post by Accra-based Asaase Radio on Facebook.



The post related to a story about the National Cathedral titled: "We're going to build the largest Bible Museum in the world, says Rev. Kusi Boateng."



The post was accompanied by a quote attributed to top offocial of the Cathedral Building committee, it read: “We are also going to build a wailing wall… we are in partnership with the Jewish community to break a part of the wailing wall in Israel and have a replica of the tomb of Christ within our Biblical garden.”







