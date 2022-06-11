A Plus makes damning allegation about Feli Nuna's sexuality

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Plus and Feli Nuna clash on United Showbiz



Feli Nuna once again dragged by A Plus



Feli Nuna tagged a lesbian



Ghanaian politician and former musician, Kwame A Plus has launched a new attack on female vocalist, Feli Nuna, weeks after their 'dirty' fight in the studios of United Television.



As earlier reported by GhanaWeb, the two personalities were caught in a banter on live television that resulted in A Plus using unprintable words on Feli's boyfriend, a move that attracted the wrath of the singer who also went hard at the entertainment pundit.



Just when many thought the matter had been buried, Kwame on June 11 took to his Facebook wall to mock a female singer whom he claimed failed to record a hit despite the hype and media attention he supposedly created for her during their recent encounter.



According to social media users who have reacted to his post, the description he gave about the individual perfectly fit Feli Nuna although he failed to directly mention her.



"Your song could not hit after everything I did for you on UTV. Stiiiill even your mother doesn't know that you have a new song. Ungrateful girl. Madam, your problem is spiritual. Stop running desperately from media house to media house. You should be in a prayer camp casting out demons from your life by now. I'm only posting this to see if I can help you trend. You can also respond. Maybe so 2 by 4 media houses will start talking about you," parts of the post read.



The outspoken pundit also alleged that Feli had earlier admitted to being a bisexual. It is unclear if A Plus' claim will attract a clap back from the 'Towel' crooner who has been trending for confidently wearing just a towel to interviews, all in a bid to promote her latest single.



A Plus’ post furthered: "Ayigbe ni baa kamakama, wo se me yɛ lesbian, me san wɔ boy, me san yɛ feminist. Ah!! Kyerɛ sɛ wo diɛ, anything goes. Nia wo hiaa ne sɛ wo ho aba!! Wayaase yɛ wo frimfrimfrim sɛ Ekumfi Juice Bɔi.



"If you no hit after this post dia me I no know what I go fit do for you again ooo. Unless you commot that three three cedis towel from your head and walk "naket".



"A man is a man!! A man and a woman are not the same in anything. Any woman who does not respect men is in a fight with me. Mempɛ gay, mempɛ lesbian. Mempɛ feminists."





See the post below:



