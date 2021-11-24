You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 24Article 1409017

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Plus lists the type of men he wants for his 3 daughters

A Plus shows off daughters for the first time

He has advice for men targetting his daughters

His daughters ages range from 13 to 16


Ghanaian controversial musician, Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus has advice for men hoping to engage his 3 beautiful daughters.

According to the musician, only men who are intelligent and rich are allowed to come closer to his children.

His daughters who were introduced as Ama 16, Betty 14 and Akua 13 shared a moment with their father backstage of the Adekye Nsroma Show aired on UTV.

The controversial politician is married Ghanaian beauty stylist and fashion blogger, Violet N.A Bannerman.

The couple is blessed with a baby boy.

Akosua Vee, a fashion stylist has styled Ghanaian celebrities such as Nana Ama Mcbrown, Irene Logan, Claudia Lumour and Nana Aba Anamoah.

