A Plus graduates with Second Class Upper from GIMPA

Entertainment of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite and entertainment critic, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus, has graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) with a second-class upper.



In some pictures and videos that were shared on blogger, Nkonkonsa’s page, A Plus was captured suited in a dark blue attire with his robe and hat.



Looking ready and happy to receive his certificate, the controversial social media commentator was spotted calmly seated with his classmates who were dressed in robes and hats on July 29, 2022.



One of the several videos shared by the blogger saw A Plus remove his hat and walk majestically toward the podium to receive his certificate.



He joins the tall list of celebrities who graduated after studying Public Relations and Governance at GIMPA.



John Dumelo, for instance, while contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in 2020, graduated from GIMPA in November, before the 2020 December elections.



In 2021, Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume Sinare, graduated with a Second-Class Upper in Public Service and Governance.



Her graduation was followed by fashionable actress, Jackie Appiah’s from the university on January 23, 2022.



She earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Information Studies along with her manager, Samira Yakubu.





