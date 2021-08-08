A-Plus flares up, unleashes insults on Halifax on live TV

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 August 2021

• Kwame A-Plus used unprintable words on Halifax for questioning his absence from the #FixTheCountry demonstration



• The protest was held by some youth who are unhappy about the state of affairs in the country



• A-Plus maintained that the protest lacked focus hence his absence



All hell broke loose on UTV’s United Showbiz, Saturday, when Kwame Asare Obeng, known in the showbiz space as A-Plus, verbally abused colleague panelist, Halifax Ansah-Addo and without equivocation, threatened to physically assault him.



The outburst, which has received wide condemnation, begun following an explanation A-Plus gave for his absence from the #FixTheCountry demonstration held on August 4 despite being a strong advocate of the movement.



A-Plus, convenor of The People's Project (TPP), without mincing words, labeled the exercise as “jogging” insisting that it had no focus.



“The era of shouting has ended. I don’t go jogging or keep fit; my understanding of exercising and demonstration are two different things… Let’s get serious in this country. What was the plan, what is the end game?” A-Plus argued.



The political activist and satirist further mentioned that while he acknowledges the essence of awareness creations, it was imperative for people to appreciate decentralization and local government, and take up positions to effect the changes they desire instead of engaging in fruitless ventures.



“You cannot change a constitution by holding a placard and standing by the roadside. I agree there should be demonstrations in the country but I’m telling you that the demonstration must have an end goal,” he said.



“Next year, there’s going to be district-level elections. What is the plan of the youth knowing the assemblymen and district committee are the parliamentarians for the district assembly? What is the plan of people to go and take assemblyman position so that they control the assembly?” A-Plus added.



He intimated that although he did not show up for the protest, his “boys” were present after he gave them the green light to partake. That ‘go ahead, he said, came with a caveat – not to wear the TPP t-shirt for the protest.



Analyzing A-Plus’s submission, Halifax could not fathom why A-Plus refused to partake but asked his “boys” to join the protesters if indeed the exercise was needless.







This resulted in an altercation with A-Plus resorting to the use of unprintable words.



It took the intervention of host, Abeiku Santana and co-panelist Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson (Bulldog) to calm the nerves of A Plus who reluctantly apologized upon request.



Watch the altercation from the 26th minute of the video below



