A Plus explains why Reggie Rockstone, others were not seen at the creative arts-IGP meeting

•Some celebrities complain bitterly about being exempted from meeting with the IGP



• I totally forgot, A-Plus gives on why some celebrities were not seen at ‘creative arts-IGP meeting



•IGP meets with creative arts industry stakeholders





Social commentator, Kwame A Plus has finally stated reasons for the absence of some key creative arts stakeholders during their recent meeting with the IGP.



One can recall that scores of Ghanaian celebrities including the likes of Reggie Rockstone, LilWin, and Irene Logan publicly expressed their displeasure about how they were exempted from the IGP’s meeting with creative arts stakeholders.





Highlighting their concerns earlier, they disclosed their unawareness concerning the open forum which was held between the Inspector General of Police and the creative arts industry.



But explaining why these individuals were not seen at the meeting, A Plus said it was a complete oversight.



A-Plus said although he was the one responsible for making the calls, he could not get hold of everyone.



“There are some people we totally forgot about when we were making the calls. Socrate Sarfo and I were the ones making the calls. The creative arts industry comprises a lot of people. They are so many that we couldn’t get hold of everyone. For instance, someone like Reggie Rockstone. It was a total oversight,” he stated during a discussion on United Showbiz.



