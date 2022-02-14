A Plus discloses conversation he had with Shatta Wale over attack on Jackie Appiah

Entertainment of Monday, 14 February 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Shatta Wale attacks Jackie Appiah
Pressure mounts on Shatta Wale to apologise to Jackie Appiah
Actress urged to sue Shatta Wale
On the back of calls for Shatta Wale to render an unqualified apology to Jackie Appiah for maligning the actress, A Plus has said he has interacted with the musician on the need to apologise.
“That night, I spoke with Shatta and I told him what I had to tell him. My interest was that he doesn’t dent the image of the lady further so I wanted to bring a stop to it, find an amicable solution and tell Shatta that once he has come to realise that what he said or heard was not true, he has to do the right thing”, said A Plus on United Showbiz, Saturday.
While indicating that he does not “like what Shatta Wale did to Jackie Appiah”, A Plus emphasized that he will not rebuke his friend in public hence, those poking him for being diplomatic about his submissions on the conduct of Shatta Wale should take note.
According to A Plus, he grew up with Shatta Wale and as a friend, will always offer him pieces of advice instead of chiding him.
Rebutting Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo’s remarks, A Plus said: “Shatta is fighting someone; I condemn what he said about Jackie. However, Arnold must understand that my understanding of friendship is very different. Should I kill my friend because he faulted? I won’t come and sit here and slam him. Shatta Wale is my friend not because he does music, I lived with him at Lartebiokorshie back in the day. If he errs, I will talk to him…”
Shatta Wale on Friday, February 4, 2022, slammed Jackie Appiah for contradicting him. Shatta Wale made reference to a comment Jackie Appiah made during the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Jackie Appiah, I remember some time ago, during the Covid-19 pandemic, I said let us come and support and if we are coming to support, money must be attached so people can feel. You (Jackie Appiah) went to say somewhere you did not like what I said and why should I have said that.”
“Jackie Appiah, you do not act. Forget yourself. I respect you but the picture you want to paint to actresses and whatever, stop it. Because people know what you have been doing in Ghana. Stop it”, he said amidst sexual allegations against the actress.
His comments have been described by Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo as classless. According to the entertainment pundit, Shatta Wale went overboard.
“I think Shatta Wale’s outburst and attack on Jackie was needless, classless, and very unnecessary because he acted as if he had some hardcore beef with Jackie or Jackie had attacked him and so he had to give a response but that was not the situation”, he said.
“Let’s even say my opinion contradicts your opinion; is that an insult? So, because of differences in opinion, it came to that? Jackie’s opinion did not warrant that level of attack. It was so needless, classless, and unnecessary. And sometimes I shudder how people support this act. And especially being a lady,” Arnold added.
The entertainment journalist has asked Shatta Wale to “put his pride aside and offer a sincere apology to Jackie”. He further urged the actress to “take him on” should he fail to do the needful.